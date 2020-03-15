Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "___ la vie!"
5 First, second, third and home
10 Pitcher in some still lifes
14 Skating jump
15 Previously, in poetry
16 Running behind
17 Flaky person
19 "Dracula" author Stoker
20 Pull
21 Ohio tire city
22 Bulgaria's capital
23 Ignores deliberately
25 Dance move once known as a backslide
27 Superlative for a holiday sweater
30 New Deal org. that anagrams to "paw"
31 Food writer Drummond
32 Big name in student grants
33 "To each ___ own"
35 Highland musicians
37 Dark and inescapable situation
40 "Curiously strong" mint
43 ___ 13 (2019 Apple release)
44 Auto loan figs.
48 Outdoor gear store
49 Conk on the noggin
51 Navy jacket
53 Chocolate bar with caramel
56 Kind of scene in an action movie
57 Downward dog, e.g.
58 "See what I'm saying?"
61 Revolutionary Guevara
62 Hoodwink
63 Headquarters, slangily
65 Bachelor who dumped and then married Lauren
66 Hatred
67 Give up, as land
68 Animal within "sea lion"
69 Out of style
70 Country where "Argo" is set
DOWN
1 Throws ashore, as the ocean does with shells
2 Wipe out
3 Unwanted "guest" at a beach picnic
4 Mom's forte, for short
5 Spine's place
6 A long way off
7 Sin city long before Las Vegas
8 Previously, in poetry
9 Tennis match segment
10 Macaroni shape
11 Military conflict
12 Online merchant
13 2019's "Aladdin" and "The Lion King"
18 Effortlessness
22 Escargot
24 "The Hobbit" hero
26 Stand against
28 Significant sight on Groundhog Day
29 Nervous twitch
34 Hit a bunny slope, say
36 Georgia's state fruit
38 Tripoli is its capital
39 Move like a kangaroo
40 Naval fleets
41 ___ suit ('70s garment)
42 Often-farmed fish
45 Illegal hunter
46 Jones of "Parks and Recreation"
47 Raise the grade of?
50 Chinese temple
52 Dell competitor
54 Prepare to pray, perhaps
55 Legendary Himalayans
59 Consequently
60 "LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder," e.g.
63 Unkempt hair
64 ___-fi
Solution