



Puzzle

1 "___ la vie!"5 First, second, third and home10 Pitcher in some still lifes14 Skating jump15 Previously, in poetry16 Running behind17 Flaky person19 "Dracula" author Stoker20 Pull21 Ohio tire city22 Bulgaria's capital23 Ignores deliberately25 Dance move once known as a backslide27 Superlative for a holiday sweater30 New Deal org. that anagrams to "paw"31 Food writer Drummond32 Big name in student grants33 "To each ___ own"35 Highland musicians37 Dark and inescapable situation40 "Curiously strong" mint43 ___ 13 (2019 Apple release)44 Auto loan figs.48 Outdoor gear store49 Conk on the noggin51 Navy jacket53 Chocolate bar with caramel56 Kind of scene in an action movie57 Downward dog, e.g.58 "See what I'm saying?"61 Revolutionary Guevara62 Hoodwink63 Headquarters, slangily65 Bachelor who dumped and then married Lauren66 Hatred67 Give up, as land68 Animal within "sea lion"69 Out of style70 Country where "Argo" is set1 Throws ashore, as the ocean does with shells2 Wipe out3 Unwanted "guest" at a beach picnic4 Mom's forte, for short5 Spine's place6 A long way off7 Sin city long before Las Vegas8 Previously, in poetry9 Tennis match segment10 Macaroni shape11 Military conflict12 Online merchant13 2019's "Aladdin" and "The Lion King"18 Effortlessness22 Escargot24 "The Hobbit" hero26 Stand against28 Significant sight on Groundhog Day29 Nervous twitch34 Hit a bunny slope, say36 Georgia's state fruit38 Tripoli is its capital39 Move like a kangaroo40 Naval fleets41 ___ suit ('70s garment)42 Often-farmed fish45 Illegal hunter46 Jones of "Parks and Recreation"47 Raise the grade of?50 Chinese temple52 Dell competitor54 Prepare to pray, perhaps55 Legendary Himalayans59 Consequently60 "LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder," e.g.63 Unkempt hair64 ___-fi

Solution