 ACROSS

  1 "___ la vie!"

  5 First, second, third and home

 10 Pitcher in some still lifes

 14 Skating jump

 15 Previously, in poetry

 16 Running behind

 17 Flaky person

 19 "Dracula" author Stoker

 20 Pull

 21 Ohio tire city

 22 Bulgaria's capital

 23 Ignores deliberately

 25 Dance move once known as a backslide

 27 Superlative for a holiday sweater

 30 New Deal org. that anagrams to "paw"

 31 Food writer Drummond

 32 Big name in student grants

 33 "To each ___ own"

 35 Highland musicians

 37 Dark and inescapable situation

 40 "Curiously strong" mint

 43 ___ 13 (2019 Apple release)

 44 Auto loan figs.

 48 Outdoor gear store

 49 Conk on the noggin

 51 Navy jacket

 53 Chocolate bar with caramel

 56 Kind of scene in an action movie

 57 Downward dog, e.g.

 58 "See what I'm saying?"

 61 Revolutionary Guevara

 62 Hoodwink

 63 Headquarters, slangily

 65 Bachelor who dumped and then married Lauren

 66 Hatred

 67 Give up, as land

 68 Animal within "sea lion"

 69 Out of style

 70 Country where "Argo" is set



DOWN

  1 Throws ashore, as the ocean does with shells

  2 Wipe out

  3 Unwanted "guest" at a beach picnic

  4 Mom's forte, for short

  5 Spine's place

  6 A long way off

  7 Sin city long before Las Vegas

  8 Previously, in poetry

  9 Tennis match segment

 10 Macaroni shape

 11 Military conflict

 12 Online merchant

 13 2019's "Aladdin" and "The Lion King"

 18 Effortlessness

 22 Escargot

 24 "The Hobbit" hero

 26 Stand against

 28 Significant sight on Groundhog Day

 29 Nervous twitch

 34 Hit a bunny slope, say

 36 Georgia's state fruit

 38 Tripoli is its capital

 39 Move like a kangaroo

 40 Naval fleets

 41 ___ suit ('70s garment)

 42 Often-farmed fish

 45 Illegal hunter

 46 Jones of "Parks and Recreation"

 47 Raise the grade of?

 50 Chinese temple

 52 Dell competitor

 54 Prepare to pray, perhaps

 55 Legendary Himalayans

 59 Consequently

 60 "LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder," e.g.

 63 Unkempt hair

 64 ___-fi

Solution



 

