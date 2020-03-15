Learning Chinese





popular drama热播剧(rèbōjù)A: Have you seen that popular drama I Will Find You a Better Home ?你最近有在看热播剧《安家》吗？(nǐ zuìjìn yǒu zàikàn rèbōjù ānjiāma?)B: Yeah. I'm really envious of the romance between Grandma Jiang and Grandpa Song! They don't have kids, but support one another.有啊,剧里江奶奶和宋爷爷的爱情故事太让人羡慕了！两个人没有儿女,相互扶持。(yǒua, jùlǐ jiānɡnǎinǎi hé sònɡyéyéde àiqínɡɡùshì tàirànɡrén xiànmùle. liǎnɡɡèrén méiyǒuérnǚ, xiānɡhù fúchí.)A: Yeah. When Granpa Song got cancer, he was more worried about how Granda Jiang would be able to live on her own. The love between people in the twilight of their lives is really beautiful, but it is also sad.是啊,宋爷爷身患癌症,还在担心江奶奶自己一个人如何养老。垂暮之年的爱情真是美好,但也很令人伤感。(shìa, sònɡyéyé shēnhuàn áizhènɡ, háizài dānxīn jiānɡnǎinǎi zìjǐ yīɡèrén rúhéyǎnɡlǎo. chuímùzhīniánde àiqínɡ zhēnshì měihǎo, dàn yěhěn lìnɡrén shānɡɡǎn.)B: In today's era, a romance like this would be a miracle. If you could find love like that, you have to treasure it.在如今的年代,这样真挚的爱情太少了。如果能遇到这样的爱情,真的要好好珍惜！(zài rújīnde niándài, zhèyànɡ zhēnzhìde àiqínɡ tàishǎole. rúɡuǒ nénɡyùdào zhèyànɡde àiqínɡ, zhēnde yàohǎohǎozhēnxī.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT