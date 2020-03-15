China builds high-level biosafety laboratory against infectious diseases

Staff members work in a laboratory in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province on February 13. Photo: Xinhua

South China’s Guangdong Province is investing 77.51 million yuan ($11.06 million) to build a large high-level biosafety laboratory, as the country's fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic has achieved major progress.On March 13, Guangzhou Public Resources Trading Center in Guangdong announced the bidding for the construction project of high-level biosafety laboratory at Guangzhou 8th People's Hospital.As the largest general hospital in South China focused on the treatment of infectious diseases, the hospital is a key battlefield in the fight against COVID-19.Guangdong plans to invest no less than 50 billion yuan ($7.13 billion) in public health in 2020, the provincial government said in late February.Guangzhou 8th People's Hospital was also one of the main battlefields for the fight against the SARS outbreak in 2003.The total area of the new laboratory is 1,740 square meters, with six sub-laboratories to be built, according to the report.Global Times