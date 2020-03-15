Workers spray anti-mosquito fog in Jakarta, Indonesia





A worker sprays anti-mosquito fog at a playground in Pangudi Luhur School Foundation, Jakarta, Indonesia, March 15, 2020. Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease caused by one of four closely related dengue viruses. The disease is transmitted by the bite of an aedes mosquito, particularly an aedes aegypti mosquito, infected with a dengue virus. Controlling the number of the adult and larval population of the mosquito was essential for reducing transmission of the dengue viruses. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

