Farmers pick spring tea leaves with prevention measures





Aerial photo taken on March 14, 2020 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea plantation in Daguan Town of Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing. Local farmers here are busy picking spring tea leaves recently amid measures taken to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A worker makes tea along the production line in Daguan Town of Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, March 14, 2020. Local farmers here are busy picking spring tea leaves recently amid measures taken to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A purchaser checks the quality of tea leaves at a tea plantation in Daguan Town of Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, March 14, 2020. Local farmers here are busy picking spring tea leaves recently amid measures taken to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Daguan Town of Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, March 14, 2020. Local farmers here are busy picking spring tea leaves recently amid measures taken to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)