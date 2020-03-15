UK supermarkets urge consumers to refrain from panic buying

A Tesco Metro store in the UK Photo: VCG
Britain's food retailers appealed to shoppers on Sunday to stop panic buying during the coronavirus outbreak, saying purchasing more than they need would mean others will be left without.
The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents supermarket groups including market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons, said retailers have come together to write to their customers, calling on them to be considerate in the way they shop.
Their letter will be published in adverts in national newspapers on Sunday and Monday.
"We understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without. There is enough for everyone if we all work together," Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, says in the letter.
Social media has been awash over since March 8 with pictures of empty shelves in Britain's major supermarkets, with items like dried pasta, toilet rolls and canned food particularly sought after.
Trading in UK supermarkets has been intense, with some shop bosses saying it can only be compared to the pre-Christmas
rush.
Anecdotal evidence suggested activity has stepped up further since Thursday when Prime Minister Boris Johnson said those showing even mild symptoms of having the virus should self-isolate for at least seven days.
As of Saturday, at least 21 people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Britain, health authorities said.
In the letter to customers, Dickinson said food retailers are working closely with government and suppliers to keep food moving quickly through the system and making more deliveries to stores to ensure shelves are stocked. Retailers with online delivery and click-and-collect services are running at full capacity. While Tesco said on Thursday it was unlikely that the retailer would undergo anything more than "very short term, temporary" shortages of certain products.