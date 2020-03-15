Putin signs Russia reform law





Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the ceremony of presenting credentials at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on February 5. Photo: Xinhua

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed the package of constitutional reforms that he had proposed, including a clause giving him an option to run for two more terms.The Kremlin has published the 68-page law spelling out the constitutional reforms on its official website. Putin's signature triggers a special procedure for the package, which differs from the way laws usually go into effect.The reforms were sent to the Russian Constitutional Court which has a week to rule on whether to approve the law, which would reset Putin's constitutional limit on terms in power.The law will then be voted on by the Russian public.A spokeswoman at the constitutional court told AFP on Saturday evening that judges had begun to review the reform package, but could not say when they will be issuing the decision.The Kremlin has named April 22 as the day of the vote, and Russia's Senate Speaker Valentina Matvienko on Saturday told journalists that the voting "must take place despite various worries about coronavirus."Putin, 67, on Tuesday backed a last-minute proposal to add a condition to the reform package for his possible return to the Kremlin after 2024.The measure, added on the day when the State Duma lower house was voting for the reforms, was passed and the bill subsequently sailed through the upper house and regional parliaments.The amendments also shift the balance of power, increasing the role of the State Council advisory body, and giving both parliament and the president additional instruments of authority.