Global celebrities call for solidarity amid battle against COVID-19

Photo: Snapshot of the song “Light The Light”at NetEase Cloud Music

Stars and artists from all over the world are calling for people to unite together instead of looking to place the blame as the deadly novel coronavirus has now become a global problem.People around the world have begun panicking after the World Health Organization announced that Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic on Friday. To cheer people on, many celebrities have offered their help and conveyed warm-hearted messages to enhance morale.Japanese rock band Radwimps released a new song named "Light the Light" on Sunday to encourage people in China, Japan and other countries as the battle against COVID-19 rages on."We made a song for people in China who are having a hard time living a life that they're not familiar with," Yojiro Noda, the lead vocalist and songwriter of the band posted on his official Sina Weibo account on Sunday. He added "the fear, hatred, and cruelty of human beings seem more terrifying than the virus itself" and he suggested that people "be calm, get their facts right and reach out and help each other."US rapper Cardi B also posted videos on her Instagram this week calling for the US government and people to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. The video was aired on China's TV station ShenZhen Channel News on Saturday.Other celebrities including Lisa from South Korean girl group Blackpink, Koki, daughter of Japanese actor-singer Kimura Takuya; US singer Katy Perry and Canadian star Justin Bieber also posted videos and photos to cheer on Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province.On Instagram, Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber condemned anti-Asian discrimination and called on people to focus on controlling the virus in posts that have gained support from global netizens.Besides sharing messages of comfort and producing music, some stars have also donated goods to countries suffering from the virus."We are brothers, we are one," Chinese singer Lay Zhang posted on Sina Weibo after he donated 20 million won ($16,664) to South Korea for those affected by the virus, which moved many South Korean netizens."Love does not have borders. We need to fight together and we will win," one South Korean netizen commented on Twitter.