Germany to close borders with five countries from Monday

Only a few people arrive at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday, one day before the local government imposes a mandatory quarantine on anyone arriving from Italy, regions of France, Spain, Germany and Japan. Photo: cnsphoto

Germany will largely close its borders with France, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark and Luxembourg from Monday, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced at a press conference in Berlin on Sunday evening.Temporary border controls will come into effect on 8 am on Monday, with exceptions for goods traffic and commuters for work. Travelers without a valid reason are not allowed to travel in and out, Seehofer said.The spread of the coronavirus is fast and aggressive, Seehofer noted, adding that the peak of the development has not been reached in Germany. The new measures are meant to break the chain of transmission, he said.Data from Germany's disease control agency showed that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country climbed to 4,838 as of Sunday afternoon, 1,043 more from the previous day. The death toll rose to 12.