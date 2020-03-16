A love letter to virus hit Wuhan from Chinese jewelry designer

A jewelry design based on Wuhan's Yellow Crane Tower by Fang Longhuizi Photo: Courtesy of Fang Longhuizi

A jewelry design featuring crawfish by Fang Longhuizi Photo: Courtesy of Fang Longhuizi

As COVID-19 spreads around the globe, the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei Province, the original epicenter of the outbreak, is still under lockdown. To show her support for the city she has called home for 8 years, Chinese designer Fang Longhuizi has channeled her energy into creating attractive and unique jewelry designs that pull on the city's local culture.From the city's landmarks such as Yellow Crane Tower that dates back to the Three Kingdoms period (220-280) to spicy crawfish, a much-loved local dish, these elements have become an important part of her designs since the city went on lockdown.Although the 27-year-old designer is originally from East China's Jiangsu Province, she went to Wuhan to study in 2012 and has been living there ever since.Since the outbreak, people have begun associating Wuhan with the virus, with some even calling it the Wuhan virus."Wuhan isn't a virus. It is really beautiful and like a free spirit. So I wanted to use my own way to record all of this beauty and help people see it as well," Fang told the Global Times.She started sharing drawings of her jewelry designs on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo back in February. They quickly gathered a following as they tugged at the heartstrings of many Chinese netizens, especially those from Wuhan."I love the one with the hot dry noodles (a famous street food in Wuhan). I even want to prepay for one. Each stroke represents the nostalgia of people from Hubei Province," commented one netizen.Fang wasn't planning to turn her designs into actual jewelry when she first started out as the cost would be too high due to their complexity. She has considered altering her designs though, so they could be produced and sold for less money.She was surprised by the attention and positive feedback she received. Comments from volunteers and medics on the frontlines were among some of her happiest moments."I didn't get to see Wuhan before the outbreak. This is the first time that I've seen the city is actually this beautiful. When the epidemic ends, I hope to take time to fully appreciate the city that I have guarded," Fang recalled one comment from one of these frontline workers that she felt was genuinely rewarding.With the residential buildings committee taking care of their daily necessities, Fang said they haven't left their home since January 19."Stick with it to the end," she said when asked what advice she'd like to share with people in countries who are also experiencing lockdown."It can be unbearable, but it is being responsible. Each individual may be just a small piece in the fight against the virus, but persistence is needed from all of us, if we are to beat it. It is a difficult but a great thing to do."