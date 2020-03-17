Fangcang-themed children's song met with criticism online

A glimpse of patients’ daily lives in Wuchang Fangcang makeshift hospital Photo: Cui Meng/GT

A newly composed children's song dedicated to praising frontline medics at the Fangcang makeshift hospitals set up to fight COVID-19, has been met with controversy on Chinese social media, with some deeming the lighthearted undertone of the song's lyrics "inappropriate," citing the gravity of the coronavirus epidemic and costly efforts of medics involved, should never be depicted in such an upbeat manner.The music video of the song titled "How magical Fangcang hospitals are" featuring a solo with a boy sporting heavy make-up, has gone viral in the last couple of days. Such lyrics as "How magical the fangcang hospitals are, they treat disease and save lives, while teach dancing moves. Versatile doctors and nurses each leads a piece of song."The song also depicts events reported during the epidemic fight, including scenes where frontline medics and patients practiced Tai Chi to maintain a healthy body and peaceful mindset.Some netizens complained that the boy's joyful glee failed to truthfully reflect the actual situation inside the Fangcang hospitals where medical workers put their lives on the line to treat disease and save lives. The depiction of lighthearted moments on the frontline also failed to touch the depths of the real life situation on the frontline.An opinion piece from the Beijing-based Beijing News voiced support for such public criticism, saying that the song veered significantly from "reality," urging artists to shoulder responsibility in telling the true story of the viral disaster impacting on adults, to the children, to educate them about life itself and public health in a more appropriate fashion.Despite the criticism, some netizens appreciated the song's lighthearted tone, believing it was appropriate , " It is a children's song, come on！It should be gleeful."The songwriter, Jiang Junrong, a professor at the Hunan Normal University musical school, said he doesn't care too much if the netizens like or dislike the song."For children living in hard-hit regions such as Wuhan, their families could be heavily affected by COVID-19, maybe some of their family members were quarantined, educating children on how to view the epidemic needs to better resonate with their true feelings" Xiong Bingqi, deputy director of the Shanghai-based 21st Century Education Research Institute, told the Global Times.As China has achieved steady progress in the viral campaign, there would be a number of artists wishing to create works related to the epidemic fight, and even some would be compiled into textbooks, Xiong predicted, while noting such works should be based on sincerity and reflection for children's empathy, rather than in the form of heroic slogans.