Philippine President declares a nationwide state of calamity

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the country under a state of calamity in an attempt to contain the viral spread, as more than 180 people in the country are confirmed ill.The declaration will allow local government units (LGUs) to access rapid response funds during emergency situations.The Philippines' health ­ministry on Tuesday reported 45 new confirmed cases of ­coronavirus, bringing the ­country's total to 187, with 184 being confirmed in the past 11 days.The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said Sunday China would donate 2,000 test kits to the Philippines.The state of calamity in the country will last for a period of six months "unless lifted earlier or extended as circumstances may warrant."Duterte directed all law enforcement agencies, with the support from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, "to undertake all necessary measures to ensure peace and order in affected areas, as may be necessary."The new restrictions still allow people to leave their homes to buy basic necessities and to commute to work from a range of industries.Duterte also placed the entire island of Luzon under "enhanced community quarantine," shutting down public transportation and strictly enforcing home quarantine.