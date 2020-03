Medics from Hainan, Jiangsu, Tianjin, Sichuan and Xinjiang take a selfie on Tuesday before their departure from Wuhan, the city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak. As the epidemic situation has eased, medical assistance teams in Hubei will leave in batches starting Tuesday. 3,787 medics in 49 medical teams embarked on their journey home. Photo: Cui Meng/GT