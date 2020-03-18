EU member states endorse travel restriction to EU for 30 days

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Rome, Italy, on March 12, 2020.(Photo by Elisa Lingria/Xinhua)

The heads of state and government of the European Union (EU) agreed on Tuesday to endorse a temporary restriction on travels to the EU territory in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19."We agree to reinforce our external borders by applying a coordinate temporary restriction of non-essential travel to the EU for a period of thirty days, based on the approach proposed by the commission," said Charles Michel, President of the European Council.