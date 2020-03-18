Psychologists warn of trauma among Wuhan people despite the coronavirus gradually being contained in China

A medic from Northwest China's Shaanxi Province says goodbye to a hotel staff member before departure in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 17, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

China's battle against the deadly coronavirus has achieved progress in a majority of cities, but psychologists warn that a mental fight has just begun and could last for at least a year, especially for people with trauma living and working in Wuhan, the Chinese city that was hit hardest by COVID-19.Two major groups in Wuhan concern psychologists the most: recovered patients infected by COVID-19 and medical staff in the "firing line" who may be prone to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as more and more people will experience trauma in the next few months."Once the people in Wuhan return to their life and work, they could suffer from the loss of families and friends. A scene may trigger their memories of those lost and result in problems and pressure, forcing the survivors to re-adjust their lives," Feng Qiang, psychologist at the Shanghai East Hospital, told the Global Times.Feng is one of the 55 psychologists from Shanghai who are providing mental consultation support for Wuhan. Working at the "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital in Dongxihu district, Feng paid close attention to patients with emotional issues."Some patients didn't get up in the morning, as they may have had sleep disorders due to anxiety. Patients who always complained and were angry also needed help, as they may suffer from the pressure of losing family members. Some even refused to have meals in the makeshift hospital," Feng noted.As more and more patients left the makeshift hospital, those who remained became anxious as they worried that their condition may have worsened.To address mental issues, medical staff in the makeshift hospitals danced with patients according to videos that went viral on social media - an effective effort to relieve patients' stress.Feng said the makeshift hospital he worked at held recital contests and invited young patients to karaoke there.What concerns the psychologists now is the stigma experienced by recovered patients, who are afraid of discrimination when they go back to local communities, schools and jobs."Once the virus is killed, the recovered patients will not be infectious so the public should feel at ease." Feng called on people not to treat recovered patients unfairly.In addition to patients and recovered patients, medical staff in Wuhan tend to have suffered from serious psychological trauma.Wang Zhen, deputy head of Shanghai Mental Health Center, led the Shanghai psychologist team to offer mental aid in Wuhan in February. He told the Global Times that in the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital which had a great number of serious COVID-19 infected patients, about 30 percent of medical staff had anxiety."Some doctors and nurses told me they cried after going back to hotels and some could not sleep at night due to their fear about the virus and huge working pressure," Wang said, noting dozens of bottles of sleeping pills have been handed out to Wuhan medical staff so far.In the beginning, medical staff in Wuhan had never seen so many patients dying at the same time, he noted. "Many patients in pain remained conscious while dying. Their cries for help at that moment shocked nurses and doctors," Wang noted, adding the mental health of medical staff in the city should be given close attention.In order to pacify Wuhan people, psychologists have called on society and relevant departments to organize memorial activities online or offline to guide public emotions."The Tomb-sweeping Day (April 4) will be a turning point for the psychological situation of people in Wuhan. When people go on the streets and shop after being quarantined for two months, some Wuhan people will go to funeral parlors to get the ashes of their lost family members," Du Mingjun, executive secretary of Hubei Psychological Counselors Association, told the Global Times.She noted the fear, anxiety and sadness of these people should be dealt with beforehand. Right after the mental issues among people in the city appeared, psychological professionals and relevant departments gave a timely helping hand.Since Du's association started a hotline to provide psychological consultation for everyone in the community, it had answered 1,978 calls as of Monday.In addition, two psychologists from Vancouver and one from California were answering the hotline during China's night hours to help people experiencing emotional issues.On the national level, at least 613 hotlines have been set up to provide free psychological assistance and 11 hotlines are for medical staff, according to He Qinghua, a senior official with the National Health Commission.415 psychologists were dispatched by the commission to offer mental crisis intervention to Wuhan, He said at a press conference on March 8.