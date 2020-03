Cableway across Yangtze River reopens in Chongqing

Photo taken on March 18, 2020 shows a cable car running across the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing. The cableway across the Yangtze River reopened here Wednesday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A staff member cleans a cable car with disinfectant in southwest China's Chongqing, March 18, 2020. The cableway across the Yangtze River reopened here Wednesday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Staff members disinfect a cable car in southwest China's Chongqing, March 18, 2020. The cableway across the Yangtze River reopened here Wednesday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Passengers line up to board a cable car in southwest China's Chongqing, March 18, 2020. The cableway across the Yangtze River reopened here Wednesday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Passengers board a cable car in southwest China's Chongqing, March 18, 2020. The cableway across the Yangtze River reopened here Wednesday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)