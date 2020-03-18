China market wrap-up

US stock market xinhua

A well-formed rebound in Chinese mainland stocks in the morning session on Wednesday in the wake of a strong rebound in US stocks reversed into widespread losses in the afternoon session, as early optimism was overshadowed by pessimism about the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.83 percent, or 50.88 points, to close at 2,728.76 points. The index hit an intraday high of 2,815.87 points near the end of the morning session. Both the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext index followed a similar trajectory, giving up an impressive recovery and ending pitifully lower.The roller coaster is indicative of fragile sentiment prevailing across global markets as coronavirus-induced turmoil is increasingly contagious in terms of spreading panic across global equity markets.Early optimism among mainland investors quickly faded as fears piled up over US stocks futures that hit limit down levels once again in early morning trading on Wednesday. Recent media reports suggesting that Bridgewater Associates' flagship fund is off about 20 percent this year and the hedge fund giant has made a $14 billion short bet against European shares amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak suddenly made the rounds on Chinese social media on Wednesday afternoon, stoking selloff fears.Net outflows via the northbound stock trading links continued on Wednesday, with the daily reading hitting nearly 6.4 billion yuan ($911.42 million). As of Wednesday, the mainland market saw over 11 billion yuan in net outflows year to date, sharply down from net inflows of more than 80 billion yuan as of February 20.Stocks related to biology and vaccines, pork, hotels and catering were the mainstays of 600-plus out of over 3,600 stocks traded on mainland markets that erred out gains. While China is now reporting very few new cases, the virus outbreak is increasing outside of China. The number of infections globally was approaching 200,000 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, and there are almost 8,000 fatalities caused by COVID-19.The virus onslaught has swept the world, prompting an increasing number of countries and regions to enter lockdowns and roll out massive fiscal and monetary measures to cushion the economic fallout.The Trump administration has failed to respond quickly to the disease. The stock market bloodbath, nonetheless, has prompted the government to cut rates to near zero and launch a $700 billion quantitative easing plan. In an all-out bet, a stimulus package potentially approaching $1 trillion is also being sought.The question now is that the more ambitious the Trump administration's cash-spraying moves seem, the more panicked global investors feel, as they are perceived as desperate last resorts by an ailing regime that can't curb the coronavirus effectively.Will the circuit breakers trip for an unprecedented fourth time? That is not a question US stock investors want to answer. What they are hoping for are tangible actions to foster cooperation between especially China and the US for coordinated efforts to beat the pandemic, thereby stemming an imminent spiraling financial crisis.