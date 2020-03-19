Findings on 'whistleblower' Dr. Li’s case expected soon: source

Photo: Cui Meng/GT

The findings on a high-profile case involving Li Wenliang, the “whistleblower” doctor from Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei Province who died from COVID-19 are expected soon after the central authorities announced the results of the probes to three other cases which attracted extensive public attention amid the COVID-19 outbreak, a source close to the matter said told the Global Times Wednesday.China’s top government agencies have sent four teams to investigate different incidents that garnered huge attention and stoke controversy amid the COVID-19 outbreak from February to March 12.The probe on the matter involving Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang takes the longest as it is the most complicated one. After more than 40 days since the investigation was launched, the probe's findings are expected to be released soon, the source close to the matter said.Li, one of the eight "whistleblowers" who tried to warn other medics of the coronavirus outbreak but was reprimanded by local police, died on February 7 after contracting the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19).As a response to the public opinion, top authorities sent a team to Wuhan to investigate the matter on the same day Li died.As an ophthalmologist who worked for Wuhan Central Hospital where he was also treated for the coronavirus infection, Li obtained a patient report suggesting positive SARS-like coronavirus signs on December 30. He shared the information in a group chat, saying that there had been seven confirmed cases of "SARS," according to one of his Weibo posts. On January 3, local police reprimanded him for spreading "online rumors" and required him to sign a letter of reprimand.It turned out that the information he spread online alerting the public of the risks of people-to-people transmission was accurate, and the death toll of the disease has already exceeded that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), the viral respiratory illness that battered China in the spring of 2003.Anger and grief flooded Chinese social media following Li’s death, and many people hailed the man as a national hero and expressed indignation toward Wuhan authorities' handling of his case.In the most recent case, an investigation team sent by the central government to Quanzhou, East China's Fujian Province, identified serious problems in the construction and renovation of a hotel used as Covid-19 quarantine site, which in early March, killing 29.The preliminary investigation revealed that the collapsed hotel had no permit, no construction plan, and that basic processes had not been followed.On the Quanzhou case, it took only six days from the night when a joint working group was dispatched to the conclusion of the preliminary investigation. The final investigation results are expected to be released soon.Two other investigation teams worked on a case involving an ex-inmate with COVID-19 infection who managed to leave Wuhan despite the city’s lockdown amid the epidemic and arrived in Beijing, and cluster outbreaks in a prison in East China’s Shandong Province.The probe findings on the patient came out within five days, revealing that it was a serious incident caused by dereliction of duty. And the prison outbreak findings came out within 14 days.The probe into Li’s death and relevant matters is a "comprehensive investigation,” as the team not only needs to investigate whether there was a mistake in the medical treatment of Li, but also into whether there was a deliberate concealment behind the incident, or any abuse of power, Ren Jianming, a professor at the School of Public Policy and Management at Beihang University in Beijing, told the Global Times.“In addition, the investigation team needs to take a look into whether it was a case caused by dereliction of duty during epidemic prevention and control work,” Ren said.Peking University professor Zhang Yiwu told the Global Times that the timely response to public concern not only shows the government’s respect for Dr. Li, but also demonstrates its determination to rectify problems exposed during Wuhan’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak at the early stage, and to avoid history repeating itself.“It is not hard to imagine the difficulty the investigation team faces as it takes longer than other investigations. The team needs to guarantee a justified answer to the public, and make sure the findings can withstand public and historic scrutiny.”Anger and grief flooded Chinese social media following Li’s death, and many people hailed the man as a national hero and expressed indignation toward Wuhan authorities' handling of his case.Such overwhelming feelings and other factors have been distorting the essence of this matter, including his initial intention, which should be treated in a more objective way.More than one month after Li passed away, many Chinese netizens have left messages on his Weibo account. One netizen said, “Dr. Li, spring is coming, hope you would see flowers blossoming while it’s getting warmer on ‘that side,’” and another wrote, “Good news, Dr. Li! The medical team from Chongqing finished their tasks and went home.”The source said given the great attention the public has paid to the matter, the comprehensive and informative probe findings would comply with both public opinion and the truth-seeking principle.