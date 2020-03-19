Zhejiang govt sends chartered train to pick up 547 migrant workers from Hubei

Shaoxing people welcome migrant workers from Hubei back to work on March 18, 2020. Photo: Courtesy of Shaoxing government

"Shaoxing, we are back."Although taking a 10-hour train trip from Central China's Hubei to Shaoxing, East China's Zhejiang Province, a migrant worker didn't show too many signs of weariness, as he had been anxious that he couldn't go back to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.A total of 547 migrant workers from Hubei arrived in Shaoxing on a chartered train arranged by local authorities on Wednesday. Shaoxing Mayor Sheng Yuechun was also on hand to welcome them."The government bought the tickets for us. We don't need to pay for the tickets," said one Hubei migrant worker. They took a journey from Enshi in Hubei to Shaoxing North, a distance of 1,321 kilometers.All the migrant workers will strictly follow the local COVID-19 prevention requirements, including temperature and health checks, and they will be sent to designated places for a 14-day medical quarantine upon arrival.Shaoxing has sent 8 arranged buses to Qianjiang and Jingzhou of Hubei to transport 159 migrant workers back to work since March 14.