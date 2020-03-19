China airlifts supplies to help Myanmar reopen garment factories

Employees work at a garment factory in the Shwe Pyi Thar industrial zone in Yangon. File Photo: AFP

China on Tuesday send a cargo plane carrying 15 tons of material to Myanmar to help the country reopen its garment factories, which have been shut due to a shortage of supply from China because of the coronavirus epidemic, according to media reports on Wednesday.The move was just the start of a plan by the Chinese government to resume exports of supplies, not just for the garment factories but also other manufacturers and to support the country's economy and employment, the People's Daily newspaper reported, citing a Chinese diplomat in Myanmar."Although the cost of transportation is relatively high, it saves businesses and jobs and restores supply chains. It shows the strong friendship between China and Myanmar," Tan Shufu, commercial counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, told the People's Daily.Although Myanmar has not reported any confirmed coronavirus cases, disruption of supplies from China due to the epidemic and efforts to contain it have caused closure of many factories in the country and staff layoffs, according to the report. For the garment industry, as many as 400 companies face a shortage of supply.As China undergoes an industrial upgrade and domestic wages rise, many companies, including Chinese ones, have shifted some of their production to countries in Southeast Asia, including Myanmar. However, as the epidemic has shown, many of these countries still depend heavily on supplies and even workers from China to continue operation.Apart from the garment industry, many other sectors, including electronics, shoes and handbags, also rely on raw materials from China, according to the People's Daily.Global Times