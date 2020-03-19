When will Vardy get the chance to join the EPL’s centurions?

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City Photo: VCG

"Jamie Vardy's having a party," is a chant that has long been a favorite for fans of Leicester City, but they will sing it loud than ever when their hitman next scores in the English Premier League.That will be his 100th goal in the English top flight and it will mark another remarkable milestone for the former non-league player who became a champion of England and pulled on the shirt of his national team.Who's to say how it will come, not that Vardy or Foxes fans will care? For what is worth, the statistics give a clue.Vardy has scored 12 with his head, 25 with his left foot and 62 with his right foot - 18 of which have been penalties.The bigger question is when might Vardy reach his century now that UEFA has announced that all European football has been cancelled until further notice?There is no easy answer to that but here is who he can join in the Premier League's "100 Club."The one-club man scored all his goals for Southampton, where he was known by fans as Le God. Le Tissier had a penchant for the spectacular and often seemed like he was conducting his own goal of the season award. Not that this ever won him favor with England bosses.Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Fulham all saw Bent notch in the Premier League, where he was a poaching target man. None of his goals were more strange than when he beat Liverpool's Pepe Reina for Sunderland thanks to a deflection from a beach ball."He scores goals my Lord, he scores goals," was the refrain from the Old Trafford faithful and Scholes scored 107 over two stints at Manchester United. He began his career as a striker, making his debut there, before moving back to become a commanding midfielder.One of the most likeable men in football, Crouch scored goals everywhere he went - and he went everywhere. Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Stoke City and Burnley fans all saw Crouchy saw in their colors, and now he has won ever more fans thanks to his podcast."5-1, even Heskey scored," was an England chant dismissive of the Germans following a win in Munich but the former Leicester man scored almost everywhere he played. Starting at Leicester City as a teenager, Heskey also did the business at Liverpool, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Aston Villa.Signed by Alex Ferguson to lead the line at Manchester United, Dublin's career was derailed by a horrific leg break but neither that nor moves to Coventry City and Aston Villa, nor dropping to defense stopped his eye for goal.Most of his goals came from his time at Arsenal but he also scored for West Ham United during a Premier League career that also took in time at Manchester City and Burnley.Another one-club man, Kop hero Gerrard scored all of his goals for Liverpool and they all came from midfield. He started on the right side of that before becoming a marauding, one-man team.The only player of the "100 Club" still playing in the Premier League, Kane has been relentless since breaking into the Spurs side. The England captain began his career in the youth team of their fierce rivals Arsenal.A player synonymous with Tottenham Hotspur, Sheringham scored the Premier League's first goal in 1992 while at Nottingham Forest before moving to North London and finishing league top scorer. His career also took in Manchester United, Portsmouth and West Ham United."Sir Les" as he was known at his time in Newcastle United was devastating in the air, as he had already proved at Queens Park Rangers. He was replaced as Newcastle's No.9 by Alan Shearer, who literally took the shirt off him, before stints at Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers.A teenage sensation at Liverpool, Owen's career ended less spectacularly than its early promise indicated. After moving to Real Madrid, he returned to England with Newcastle United before a shock transfer to Manchester United and then a last stand at Stoke City.Defoe was a player who broke through at West Ham United before a move to Spurs that added to his reputation. More goals would come at Portsmouth, Sunderland and later Bournemouth, who he joined after a stint in Major League Soccer with the Toronto FC.Another player who came through at Liverpool as a teenager and another revered as "God" by the fans, Fowler did not quite live up to his early billing but scored at Leeds United, Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers.The Chelsea manager scored most of his goals for the same club, after he moved from West Ham United. He would finish his scoring exploits at Manchester City while on load from their sister club in New York.Burst onto the Premier League scene with Newcastle United then won titles galore after moving to Manchester, Cole never got a look-in with England but later scored at Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth and Sunderland.Now at Derby County, Rooney could yet add to the goals he scored at Manchester United in between two stints at boyhood club Everton.The greatest striker in English football? Shearer is up there. The man now known as a TV pundit scored all kinds of goals for Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and boyhood side Newcastle.