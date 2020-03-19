Shanghai provides epidemic control supplies to overseas Chinese medical teams amid COVID-19 battle

Staff count medical supplies. Photo: Courtesy of Shanghai Municipal Health Commission

The foreign aid supply station of Shanghai Municipal Health Commission has delivered more than 20 tons of epidemic control supplies by air to 31 Chinese medical teams working in 53 countries and regions, including Senegal, Angola and Madagascar, the authority announced on Thursday.With confirmed COVID-19 cases found in many Asian, African and Latin American countries, Chinese medics who provide medical support to locals are facing a shortage of medical protection materials.Among the supplies, there is medical equipment like surgical masks, goggles and protective suits, as well as disinfectant products, worth a total of 2.7 million yuan ($380,287.05).Over 10,000 boxes of drugs like chloroquine phosphate tablets and Chinese herbal medicine such as Lianhuaqingwen capsules, worth over 230,000 yuan, are also on the supply list to support Chinese medics fighting the coronavirus overseas.