Chinese tech giant leads pandemic prevention across the world

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province File photo: VCG

China's tech giant Alibaba has been actively leading efforts to help prevent the escalation of the pandemic as the coronavirus outbreak has eased in China but is still escalating around the world. US tech giants, including Google, lack comprehensiveness in offering aid for epidemic prevention as the country has no clear coping systems yet, experts said.Alibaba Cloud on Thursday announced a decision to offer its effective CT image analytics for COVID-19 based on artificial intelligence (AI) to all hospitals across the world for free."A CT diagnosis with this technology for a suspected case can be completed in 20 seconds, with accuracy of more than 96 percent. This technology has been deployed in more than 160 hospitals in China and has completed 260,000 clinical cases," said the announcement in multiple languages.Technological power across the world, as a critical strength during human development, has been participating in the fight against COVID-19 at different levels.US-based Google has also rolled out multiple measures amid the crisis, such as using its AI technology Duplex where possible to contact businesses to confirm their updated business hours, to reflect them accurately when people are looking on Search and Maps, according to information on the company's website.Besides technological aspects, the two companies have been rolling out different forms of assistance to the world.Google is offering help in California. Verily, which is also a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, helped in establishing testing sites in the San Francisco Bay Area. "Californians will be able to take an online COVID-19 screener survey through Verily's Project Baseline," Google said.Besides free CT image analytics for the world, Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma Yun have taken other measures during the outbreak. The Jack Ma Foundation jointly initiated and funded the release of a COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment Handbook in several languages and offered it online to all medical staff around the world. The handbook was developed by clinical practitioners on the front lines of China's fight against the virus.As the pandemic is spreading outside China, Alibaba also has expanded its help overseas. The Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation have announced a donation of a total of 11.8 million masks, 1.7 million test kits and 60,000 protection suits to Japan, South Korea, Italy, Spain, the US and countries and regions in Africa.On March 13, the Jack Ma Foundation announced on Twitter that it will donate 500,000 testing kits and 1 million masks to the US, and the first shipment took off from Shanghai on Monday.As the virus keeps spreading around the world, the two companies have also made different types of donations to society.Since the outbreak in China in late January, Alibaba initiated a one-billion-yuan ($141 million) special fund for epidemic prevention materials, and 688 million yuan had been put into use by March 12 both at home and overseas.The Jack Ma Foundation also offered 100 million yuan to fund medical research related to COVID-19.Google announced that it is committing $50 million to the global COVID-19 response, focusing on health and science. And it'll be "matching up to $5 million in donations to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization." It also issued a $25 million Google Ad Grants crisis relief program to offer public service announcements.As global tech giants, both Alibaba and Google make donations every year. But in the perspective of epidemic prevention, Alibaba is way ahead of Google to offer help across the world so far, Liu Dingding, an industry expert, told the Global Times.The epidemic broke out earlier in China and with an all-out effort to contain the spread, the Chinese medical system and firms like Alibaba who offered help since the early stages have accumulated plenty of experience and data, which is a critical basis for AI medical tech, said Ma Jihua, an industry analyst.Though both companies have technical ability to offer great aid to society, Google lacks a sufficient basis to develop related technologies as the country did not attach enough importance to prepare for the possible spread, according to Ma Jihua.As a global tech giant, Alibaba practiced its strong social responsibility and assisted people overseas to combat the virus together, Ma said, and the process also offers a chance for the company to enhance its technology and further its globalization strategy.According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the US confirmed 9,077 COVID-19 infections by 10:00 pm on Wednesday (US time). In the Chinese mainland, 34 confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday and all of them were imported cases from overseas.