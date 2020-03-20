US confirms COVID-19 cases top 10,000

A customer passes an aisle in a Target market in California on March 15. Coronavirus concerns have led to consumer panic buying of grocery staples, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, cleaning supply and bottled water in the store. Photo: Yu Yan





The number of US confirmed COVID-19 cases has topped 10,000 as of 12:30 pm local time on Thursday (1630 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.



The fresh figure reached 10,755 with 154 deaths, the CSSE said.