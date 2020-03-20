Post-COVID-19 era could bring many positive to the world

Illustrations: Luo Xuan/GT

What's in a name? Who is shaping the debates that are so full of hypocrisy? Why has it been politicized? What's the use of dwelling on its origin or drumming up conspiracies?There's been a lot of talk about the correct terminology and classification of the novel coronavirus. The WHO finally named the disease caused by the virus COVID-19. It recently upgraded the epidemic to a pandemic, which has set off sirens in all nations.No one can pretend they are immune or their country is safe. In this interconnected world, there's a word for people who derive pleasure from the misfortune of others, it's called schadenfreude and is very unbecoming. If we are to win, there must be sympathy and cooperation.When the outbreak gained momentum and reached its peak in China, people questioned whether it was necessary to lock down the city of Wuhan. Some Western media dubbed it "a breach of human rights." But imagine what would have happened if China had spent weeks debating what to do about Wuhan.It's interesting and disconcerting to see how "lockdowns" are viewed in country to country. The New York Times said the lockdown of Wuhan came "at the great cost to people's livelihoods and personal liberties." News reports later seemed to praise Italy's lockdown measures for "risking its economy in an effort to contain Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak." China's much criticized measures have now become standard practice in Iran, Italy, Pakistan, Denmark, Algeria and other countries.China's COVID-19 crisis is now stabilizing while other nations brace its onslaught. China is now in position to dispatch medical teams and medical supplies to Iran, Iraq and now Italy. Chinese experts are holding video conferences with counterparts around the world, offering advice on how to combat the virus. This is the right and responsible thing to do. It's also a show of gratitude for the great support given by many to China during the initial outbreak in January. China's ability to scale up and handle the outbreak is a great example to other countries currently experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases.Sending medical support in the form of supplies and expertise at a time when China is still battling COVID-19 is incredibly selfless. China's humanitarianism is its form of diplomacy and a way to show its gratitude. Helping others and sharing success stories is the best way to make and cement friendship.A unified approach is required to fight this virus but has in many ways been missed. I recall a friend telling that a "virus is never that scary. What's terrifying is the human heart, how we treat one another and how little we will learn from our mistakes and actions."My hope is for a shake-up in countries' healthcare systems and for multinational organizations to demonstrate true solidarity. Healthcare funding has been significantly cut in many countries, when the opposite should have happened. The pay of medical workers, researchers and scientists must reflect their true value. They must not be overworked and underpaid.China's lead should be followed in a number of areas. It is providing greater and more equal resources to hospitals and clinics. More local clinics are being set up to ease burden of hospitals. Wild animals are being better protected and wet markets are being abolished. This is all in an effort to minimize future outbreaks and better contain them when they do occur.It's time for countries to rethink what they should be producing, who they are protecting and what they have to gain from say, a trade war.Every country should on a regular basis inject money into building warehouses that stand at the ready for the next health crisis. Every nation should have access to masks, sanitary products and necessities should another virus outbreak occur. Money should not be wasted on wars, and this "extra" cash could be used to cover medical procedures, tests and emergencies. Rules could also be put in place to allow free passage of emergency supplies when they are required by those truly in need. Profiteering during a global pandemic should be outlawed.The human spirit is resilient. May we all weather this pandemic.The author is a freelance writer. She was born in China, raised in Australia, educated in China, Australia and France. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn