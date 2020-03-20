Medical workers treat COVID-19 patients with TCM therapies

Medical workers from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region lead the patients in practicing Baduanjin, a traditional Chinese aerobics, at the Wuhan pulmonary hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2020. The medical workers treat COVID-19 patients with traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) therapies to help patients alleviate headache, improve sleeping quality and gastrointestinal function. Photo:Xinhua

