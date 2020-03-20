Many enterprises resume production in Horinger County, Inner Mongolia

Workers pack commodities on the production line of a dairy company in Horinger County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. Many enterprises in Horinger County stepped up efforts to resume production recently. Photo:Xinhua

Workers are busy on the production line of a food company in Horinger County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. Many enterprises in Horinger County stepped up efforts to resume production recently. Photo:Xinhua

Technicians monitor the operation of steam turbine at a power company in Horinger County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. Many enterprises in Horinger County stepped up efforts to resume production recently. Photo:Xinhua

Technicians monitor the operation of the generator set at a power company in Horinger County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. Many enterprises in Horinger County stepped up efforts to resume production recently. Photo:Xinhua