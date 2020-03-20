Encouraging signs emerge after a harrowing losing-streak

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, the United States, on March 12, 2020. (Xinhua)

Finally, there are some signs of life in the global stock massacre that has thrashed equities across the globe and particularly in the US and Europe where coronavirus infections have been rapidly increasing.Asian equities largely posted a rebound on Friday. Chinese mainland shares, that had taken a smaller hit from the US rout-fueled global stock free fall, rebounded across the board. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied 5.05 percent, or 1,095.94 points, to close this week at 22,805.07 points.European stocks also opened higher on Friday, recovering some of the lost ground. Soaring stock futures are indicative of a higher opening in the US market on Friday.A worldwide recovery has been rare since late February when a downward trend in US stocks kicked in and morphed into a contagious equity rout.It's noteworthy that the global oil market meltdown since Saudi Arabia sparked an oil price war with Russia shows signs of easing, with global crude oil futures recording a strong recovery. Shanghai's yuan-denominated oil futures also surged by the daily limit on Friday afternoon.The oil futures recovery apparently helped in easing worries about a full-on global recession amid the coronavirus pandemic.It might be the case that the global stock markets have gone through the initial massive shock from the COVID-19 that has shifted its epicenter to Europe and become increasingly a public health crisis in the US.Global investors appeared to have been terrified by the rapid increase in infections in Italy and across Europe. Britain's "herd immunity" debacle stoked fears. In the case of the US, the Trump administration, having failed to take the disease seriously at the start, turned to unprecedented stimulus moves, only fueling panic selling in stock markets as investors were shocked by the drastic moves and thought the situation might be more dreadful than feared.Understandably, fears prevail that it could be the end of the world has battered the US and European markets.A shift toward a more realistic approach to tackling the virus, it seems, has tentatively calmed the market. The UK has dropped its go-it-alone approach as what has proven effective in China's combat against the virus outbreak, lockdowns, for instance, have eventually been adopted by more European countries.In the US, California also issued a state-wide stay-at-home order on Thursday to contain the spread of the disease among its 40 million residents.The global equity markets are thankful for efforts being made to cushion the blow from the pandemic. Still, whether the unprecedented stock rout will grind to a complete halt is contingent upon more aggressive measures to be taken, not confined to money spraying moves, to slow and contain the pandemic in Europe and US.