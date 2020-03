Tourists enjoy leisure time at Wulongtan park in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 19.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on March 19 shows flowers at Wulongtan park in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on March 19 shows flowers at Wulongtan park in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on March 19 shows flowers at Wulongtan park in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Photo:Xinhua