Giant panda "Gong Gong"

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/20 20:41:25

Giant panda "Gong Gong" eats bamboo sticks at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 20, 2020. The park reopened to the public on Friday. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
