Frigates Xuchang participates in 5-day maritime training

A rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) leaves the guided-missile frigate Xuchang (Hull 536) to execute maritime alert mission during a 5-day maritime training exercise conducted by a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command from March 9 to 13, 2020.Photo:China Military

The guided-missile frigate Xuchang (Hull 536) attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its main gun against mock ashore targets during a 5-day maritime training exercise from March 9 to 13, 2020.Photo:China Military

The guided-missile frigate Liuzhou (Hull 573) steams in formation with the guided-missile frigate Xuchang (Hull 536) during a 5-day maritime training exercise from March 9 to 13, 2020. They are attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command.Photo:China Military

The guided-missile frigate Xuchang (Hull 536) attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires chaff rounds from the decoy launching system during a 5-day maritime training exercise from March 9 to 13, 2020.Photo:China Military

The guided-missile frigate Xuchang (Hull 536) attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command deploys smoke for concealment during a 5-day maritime training exercise from March 9 to 13, 2020.Photo:China Military