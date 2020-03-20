People start production as weather warms up in Xinjiang

A staff member feeds sheep in a shed in Yecheng County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. In a relocated area of Aktax farm, people have started production as the weather warms up.Photo:Xinhua

A farmer works in a greenhouse in Yecheng County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. In a relocated area of Aktax farm, people have started production as the weather warms up. Photo:Xinhua

People work at a workshop in Yecheng County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. In a relocated area of Aktax farm, people have started production as the weather warms up. Photo:Xinhua

A worker makes shoes at a workshop in Yecheng County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. In a relocated area of Aktax farm, people have started production as the weather warms up. Photo:Xinhua