Stigma and compassion: Hubei natives get mixed post-epidemic treatment

People enjoy sunset on a plank road at the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2020. No new infections of the novel coronavirus were reported on Wednesday in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, marking a notable first in the city's months-long battle with the microscopic foe. Photo:Xinhua

Photo:Xinhua

Calling for kindness

Restarting life

Residents from Central China's Hubei Province could not take a breath even though the COVID-19 outbreak seems to be coming to an end, as some found themselves facing difficulties, misunderstandings and even discrimination in returning to their work and life in other cities.Policies are being applied to ensure that Hubei residents can get back to normal life as soon as possible.Since Tuesday, Hubei Province has seen no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. Many Hubei cities have announced a removal of the lockdown, and people who had been stuck there, most of whom were home for Spring Festival, can now continue their work and life in other cities.However, many have found that cities outside Hubei are not ready to welcome their return."Many places still forbid Hubei people from entering, and some companies have deducted their full-attendance bonus," a Hubei native, who asked for anonymity, told the Global Times on Friday.According to local policies, Hubei people have to be quarantined for 14 days when they arrive in other cities, but many companies and local governments refuse to pay for the quarantine, he said.Several coaches from Hubei entering Shanghai were barred at the toll gates near Shanghai and some were told to go back to Hubei. Many Hubei people would have to stay overnight in the coaches, the National Business Daily reported Friday.The coaches were organized and sent by county and city government departments in Hubei."The Shanghai disease control center is afraid that so many people could cause transmission," an employee at the traffic department in Daye county, Hubei, said, according to the report.Hubei has 6 million people working outside the province. Local regions have sent out about 120,000 people through organized coaches. Another 1.5 million will be sent to industrial cities in Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces, according to the Hubei Daily on Thursday.Even those who did not return to their hometowns during the epidemic have encountered misunderstandings for being from Hubei, which has baffled and annoyed them."A Beijing woman literally jumped away when I said that I am from Hubei," one woman told the Global Times. Due to the outbreak, she chose to stay in her Beijing home during the Spring Festival holiday.A 28-year-old man from Xiangyang, Hubei told the Global Times that he flew to Shanghai from Japan on February 29, but could not return to Hubei due to the Hubei lockdown. However, in Shanghai he was turned away by several hotels, because his hukou, or household registration, is for Hubei."Those who enforce the regulations did not think about the difficulties of Hubei people," he said.Ying Yong, Party chief of Hubei Province, and Cao Guangjing, vice governor of Hubei, have asked people outside Hubei to be kind to Hubei natives."Hubei people are heroes. They have made great efforts and contributions in winning the virus prevention battle. I call on the whole country and society to be kind to Hubei people and Hubei products," he said while bidding farewell to 600 Hubei people who were heading to South China's Guangdong Province from the railway station in Jingzhou on Thursday.Many netizens are also showing support for Hubei people."Hubei and Wuhan suffered so much for the whole country; we should not disappoint them," a Sina Weibo user said."It's not OK to reject Hubei people. Like most people they are healthy and have been staying at home so long," another said.To help Hubei people overcome these difficulties in other cities after the epidemic, governments and organizations at different levels and in different places in China have been applying favorable policies.For instance, the China Communist Youth League on Thursday launched a project to support young people who have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Xinhua News Agency.In three months, applicants can receive allowances as well as employment information and training courses.

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a cured patient waving goodbye to medical workers before leaving the Leishenshan hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 27, 2020. On Thursday, 32 coronavirus-infected patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital.Photo:Xinhua

Many Hubei people have started their lives outside their hometowns again.After arriving in Shaoxing, East China's Zhejiang Province on Wednesday by a chartered train arranged by the Shaoxing government, Wang Xifu started his first work day on Friday since being stranded in Hubei during Spring Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Wang is a 43-year-old skilled welder who has been working at Shengzhou Special Sprocket Co in Zhejiang for 14 years. He can earn around 10,000 yuan ($1,416) a month and sends half of the money back to his family in Hubei.Wang thanked the local governments and his company's efforts to let him resume work. "They treated us really well," Wang told the Global Times on Friday, noting that he couldn't do anything else to repay society but focusing on his own job. "I didn't feel any discrimination from the local government or my company."Wang and other four employees returning from Hubei are all living in the company dormitories. On the first work day, a few colleagues kept their distance when talking to him. "I totally understand as the pandemic is still dangerous," Wang noted.Wei Qingbin, 38, also came back from Hubei by the same chartered train as Wang. Wei has been stranded in his hometown since Spring Festival. "I was anxious that I couldn't come back to work. I need to take care of my parents and child," Wei told the Global Times on Friday.As a skilled employee, he has been working in Shaoxing for 15 years. "I felt good on the first work day," Wei said.A Hubei woman living in Shanghai for 18 years said she was very grateful that the Shanghai medical team went to the front line in Hubei to help the fight against the coronavirus.Her nephew had just returned from Hubei to Shanghai several days ago, and now is undergoing quarantine at the designated place arranged by the local government. "Everything in the designated place is well arranged," the woman said, adding that she appreciated the government's efforts to let people from Hubei get back to normal life.