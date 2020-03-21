Scenery of cherry blossoms in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/21 12:54:53

Aerial photo taken on March 20, 2020 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Gui'an New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
