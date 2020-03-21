Chinese aviation hero flies COVID-19 heroes home

Screen shot from the video

Chinese civil aviation hero Liu Chuanjian, the captain who completed an emergency landing and saved 119 passengers despite a windshield panel having blown out in 2018, will fly members of the medical team from Southwest China's Sichuan Province that aided Wuhan during the COVID-19 outbreak back to home on Saturday.The third medical team will return home from Wuhan to Chengdu, capital of Sichuan, and Liu will pilot one of the flights, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.Liu was also the pilot who flew the third medical team and medical supplies from Sichuan to Wuhan, CCTV said.The team is thrilled that it is Liu who will take them home, and that they will get the chance to meet him after the plane takes off, CCTV reported."The hero is taking our heroes home!" read a typical comment on Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform.Global Times