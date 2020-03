Medical materials from China arrive at the Liege airport in Belgium, on Wednesday. A batch of 1 million donated medical masks were flown in Belgium on Wednesday, en route to France. The medical supply was mobilized by two Chinese charities to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent messages of sympathy to Spanish King Felipe VI, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron , as the COVID-19 pandemic rages through the 3 European countries.