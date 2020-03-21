Medics from Guizhou, Guangzhou return as epidemic outbreak subdues in Hubei

Medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province wave on the bus to greeters upon their arrival at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 20, 2020. Medical assistance teams from Guizhou, which consists of 433 members, left Hubei Province as the epidemic outbreak in the hard-hit province has been subdued.Photo:Xinhua

Medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province wave on the bus to greeters upon their arrival at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 20, 2020. Medical assistance teams from Guizhou, which consists of 433 members, left Hubei Province as the epidemic outbreak in the hard-hit province has been subdued.Photo:Xinhua

Medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province wave on the bus to greeters upon their arrival at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 20, 2020. Medical assistance teams from Guizhou, which consists of 433 members, left Hubei Province as the epidemic outbreak in the hard-hit province has been subdued.Photo:Xinhua

Medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province wave on the bus to greeters upon their arrival at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 20, 2020. Medical assistance teams from Guizhou, which consists of 433 members, left Hubei Province as the epidemic outbreak in the hard-hit province has been subdued.Photo:Xinhua