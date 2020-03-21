300,000 medical masks from China arrive in Slovenia

Workers unload the medical masks from China in Ljubljana, Slovenia on March 20, 2020. A batch of 300,000 medical masks from China arrived in Ljubljana via Belgium on Friday to help the country combat the COVID-19. At the central warehouse, Slovenian administration for civil protection received the masks which are donated by Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation.Photo:Xinhua

Workers unload the medical masks from China in Ljubljana, Slovenia on March 20, 2020. A batch of 300,000 medical masks from China arrived in Ljubljana via Belgium on Friday to help the country combat the COVID-19. At the central warehouse, Slovenian administration for civil protection received the masks which are donated by Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation.Photo:Xinhua

Workers unload the medical masks from China in Ljubljana, Slovenia on March 20, 2020. A batch of 300,000 medical masks from China arrived in Ljubljana via Belgium on Friday to help the country combat the COVID-19. At the central warehouse, Slovenian administration for civil protection received the masks which are donated by Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation.Photo:Xinhua

Workers unload the medical masks from China in Ljubljana, Slovenia on March 20, 2020. A batch of 300,000 medical masks from China arrived in Ljubljana via Belgium on Friday to help the country combat the COVID-19. At the central warehouse, Slovenian administration for civil protection received the masks which are donated by Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation.Photo:Xinhua