300,000 medical masks from China arrive in Slovenia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/21 20:45:03

Workers unload the medical masks from China in Ljubljana, Slovenia on March 20, 2020. A batch of 300,000 medical masks from China arrived in Ljubljana via Belgium on Friday to help the country combat the COVID-19. At the central warehouse, Slovenian administration for civil protection received the masks which are donated by Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation.Photo:Xinhua


 

