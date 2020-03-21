Beachgoers enjoy sunny day at Bondi Beach in Sydney despite COVID-19 concern

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/21 20:51:03

Beachgoers enjoy a sunny day at Bondi Beach despite growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, March 20. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
