Life, production resume under strict prevention measures in Taiyuan, N China's Shanxi

A woman reads in a bookshop in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 20, 2020. Life and production have gradually resumed here in Taiyuan under strict measures to prevent and control the novel coronavirus epidemic.Photo:Xinhua

Customers shop in a supermarket in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 20, 2020. Life and production have gradually resumed here in Taiyuan under strict measures to prevent and control the novel coronavirus epidemic. Photo:Xinhua

A woman shops in a grocery store in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 19, 2020. Life and production have gradually resumed here in Taiyuan under strict measures to prevent and control the novel coronavirus epidemic. Photo:Xinhua

People shop in a market in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 20, 2020. Life and production have gradually resumed here in Taiyuan under strict measures to prevent and control the novel coronavirus epidemic. Photo:Xinhua