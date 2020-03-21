Cherry blossoms in Fenghuanggou scenic spot in Nanchang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/21 21:01:14

A woman visits the Fenghuanggou scenic spot in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 20. Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on March 20, 2020 shows the cherry blossoms in Fenghuanggou scenic spot in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on March 20, 2020 shows the cherry blossoms in Fenghuanggou scenic spot in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on March 20, 2020 shows the cherry blossoms in Fenghuanggou scenic spot in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus