Scouts sight in on targets in jungle

Source:China Military Published: 2020/3/21 21:17:14

Scouts wearing ghillie suits engage the mock targets during a reconnaissance tactical training exercise deep in the jungle on March 12, 2020. They are assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army. Photo:China Military


 

Posted in: CHINA
