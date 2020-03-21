N.Korea’s ballistic missiles launch aimed at grabbing US attention to resume denuclearization talks: expert

The photo taken on Monday and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspecting the firepower strike drill ground of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location. Photo: AFP

South Korea and Japan accused North Korea of firing two ballistic missiles on Saturday, with an expert noting that the seemingly hostile move was actually an attempt at catching the US' attention to spur the US to resume denuclearization talks.Seoul's military said North Korea on Saturday fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast.According to AFP, the projectiles were fired from a location in North Pyongan Province into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without providing further details.The South Korean military condemned the missile launches as "extremely inappropriate given the difficult situation the world is experiencing due to COVID-19... We urge them to stop immediately," AFP News Agency reported Saturday.CNN noted that the South Korean military is maintaining readiness by tracing and monitoring related movements in anticipation of more plausible launches, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.Japan's defense ministry said the North launched what appeared to be "ballistic missile-like object(s)," AFP reported.Japan's Defense Minister Kono Taro said it is clear North Korea is trying to acquire new missile technology, which violates UN Security Council resolutions, and is a clear threat and challenge, according to the All-Nippon News Network on Saturday.The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on the day of launch said North Korea announced to convene its 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPS) on April 10."Contrary to many people's anticipations, North Korea firing missiles at this time has little to do with the coronavirus pandemic," Yang Xiyu, a senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times Saturday.North Korea has not reported any cases of the COVID-19, a pandemic that has caused about 12,000 deaths and over 280,000 infections worldwide so far."North Korea's move is coherent to the country's policy guidelines toward the US, which has shifted from communication to confrontation," said Yang, adding that the launch was mainly aimed at attracting the US' attention through a seemingly hostile move; however, it actually hopes to force the US back to the negotiation table.The National Committee of North Korea, on January 1, in an annual conference report stated "…if the US persists in its policy hostile towards the DPRK, there will never be the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and that the DPRK will steadily develop indispensable and prerequisite strategic weapons for national security...," which was seen as an indication of the DPRK pursuing more aggressive approach toward US-DPRK relations.In the past two years, US President Donald Trump and Kim have had three high-profile meetings with the last one witnessing a historic handshake between the two at the Korean demilitarized zone, with many observers questioning the practical outcomes of the meeting.Following the historic meet, North Korea conducted several test-fires. On March 8, North Korea test-fired short-range projectiles into the East Sea in what was believed to be part of the ongoing firing drills.