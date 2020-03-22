Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 10,000: WHO

Tourist wearing a protective mask tours outside the Colosseum in downtown Rome on February 28 amid fear of COVID-19 epidemic. Photo: AFP

The pandemic of COVID-19 has killed 11,184 people worldwide as of midnight Friday, an increase of 1,344 deaths compared with the previous day, according to the daily situation report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on late Saturday.A total of 32,000 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours as of 23:59 CET Friday, bringing the global cumulative number of confirmed cases to 266,073.Outside China, 7,923 people died from the epidemic outbreak, as the virus has spread to 181 countries and regions where a total of 184,657 infections were reported.In Europe, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, the death toll has risen to 6,000 as of midnight Friday, which marked an increase of 1,101 in 24 hours, as the total number of cases increased by 23,950 to 128,541.The most affected European countries with more than 10,000 cases each -- Italy, Spain, Germany and France -- have registered nearly 98,000 infections in total, including 5,529 deaths.Besides, the report indicated that six additional countries and regions reported their first confirmed cases, while 98 countries and regions have seen local transmission of COVID-19.