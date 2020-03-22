In pics: blooming flowers in Henan

Aerial photo taken on March 21, 2020 shows the flower fields in Sishui Town of Xingyang City, central China's Henan Province. As the weather warms up, flowers in the town bloom amid spring breeze. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 21, 2020 shows the flower fields in Sishui Town of Xingyang City, central China's Henan Province. As the weather warms up, flowers in the town bloom amid spring breeze. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 21, 2020 shows the flower fields in Sishui Town of Xingyang City, central China's Henan Province. As the weather warms up, flowers in the town bloom amid spring breeze. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 21, 2020 shows the flower fields in Sishui Town of Xingyang City, central China's Henan Province. As the weather warms up, flowers in the town bloom amid spring breeze. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 21, 2020 shows the flower fields in Sishui Town of Xingyang City, central China's Henan Province. As the weather warms up, flowers in the town bloom amid spring breeze. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 21, 2020 shows the flower fields in Sishui Town of Xingyang City, central China's Henan Province. As the weather warms up, flowers in the town bloom amid spring breeze. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

A woman walk past blooming flowers in Bishagang park in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, March 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Li An)

People enjoy themselves near blooming flowers in Bishagang park in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, March 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Li An)

People enjoy themselves near blooming flowers in Bishagang park in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, March 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Li An)

People enjoy themselves near blooming flowers in Bishagang park in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, March 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Li An)

People take pictures near blooming flowers in Bishagang park in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, March 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Li An)