Guangdong reports first indigenous COVID-19 case infected by imported patient

South China's Guangdong on Sunday reported the province's first indigenous case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected by a patient recently returned from overseas.According to the provincial health commission, the provincial capital of Guangzhou reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including two from the Philippines and Turkey respectively, and one indigenous case who has had contact with a confirmed imported patient.The whole province saw eight newly confirmed cases on Saturday. Except the indigenous one, the rest seven were from the UK, Thailand, Spain, France, the Philippines and Turkey.Guangdong has reported a total of 1,407 confirmed cases so far, including 56 imported ones, and eight deaths.