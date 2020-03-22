TCM medicine for COVID-19 receives clinical trial approval for first time

Medical workers check patients' information at Jiangxia temporary hospital in Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 14, 2020. The hospital is the first temporary hospital that mainly adopt Traditional Chinese medicines (TCM) to treat the patients. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

China's medicine authority has approved the clinical trial of a Traditional Chinese Medicines (TCM) product used to treat COVID-19.It's the first time that a TCM medicine for COVID-19 receives national clinical approval.The National Medical Products Administration gave approval to a research team led by Huang Luqi, head of the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, on Wednesday.According to Guangming Daily, the product has the function of killing the virus and enhancing people's immune systems.Experts pointed out that containing the coronavirus is like a soccer game with 14 players on each side, and the human body as the pitch. The prescription consists of fourteen medicines that will defeat the virus by working together as a team.Xinhua reported that about 50,000 discharged coronavirus patients in China had been taking traditional Chinese medicine until last week. According to the health authorities of Hubei Province, the usage rate of TCM in Hubei has reached 91.91 percent, and the number was over 99 percent in the makeshift hospitals.A large number of clinical data and observations show that TCM has obvious effects in early prevention and stopping the symptoms from growing from mild to severe, as well as in the recovery period. The combination of TCM and modern medicine has effectively reduced the rate of severe disease and death, says Xinhua.Global Times