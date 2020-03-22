China’s donation of medical supplies to Philippines “invaluable”: Manila

Photo: Chinese Embassy in the Philippines

The Chinese government's donation of medical supplies including test kits for 100,000 people, 100,000 surgical masks, 10,000 medical N95 masks and 10,000 protective outfits arrived in Manila on Saturday to help the Philippines fight COVID19.Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian and Foreign Secretary of the Philippines Teodoro Lopez Locsin welcomed the arrival of Chinese aid at the airport.

As of Friday, the total number of novel coronavirus infections in the Philippines had reached 230, including 18 deaths and 8 recoveries.The supplies will be handed over to the Philippine health department, which will distribute them to the front line medial workers.Locsin thanked the Chinese government and people on behalf of the government and people of the Philippines, saying that China’s help and support was “invaluable”.

Huang said that the Chinese government donated the most urgently required medical supplies, which are also needed in China too, in such a short period of time, embodying the friendship and ties between China and the Philippines.In the face of the new coronavirus pandemic, the world should work together to fight the epidemic, rather than blaming one another. What China does sets a benchmark for the rest of the world as China took decisive and effective measures in the early stage of the outbreak, said Locsin.

The Philippines should learn from China's experience such as strict quarantine measures which is the most effective prevention method as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also suggested.Global Times