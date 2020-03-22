Cleaning operation carried out to contain spread of novel coronavirus in Damascus, Syria

Workers of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) carry out cleaning operation in Damascus, capital of Syria, on March 21, 2020. The cleaning campaign is part of the efforts against the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A worker of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) carries out cleaning operation in Damascus, capital of Syria, on March 21, 2020. The cleaning campaign is part of the efforts against the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A boy wearing a face mask is seen in a street of Damascus, capital of Syria, on March 21, 2020. The cleaning campaign is part of the efforts against the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)