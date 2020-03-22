China's production of gas, crude keeps growing in first two months

A technician examines equipment of a shale gas platform of China Petrochemical Corporation in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 22, 2020. A total of 14 operation points of the shale gas platform have resumed production, boosting the daily shale gas output from 2.11 million cubic meters to 2.53 million cubic meters that secured the downstream companies' operation needs amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

China's production of natural gas and crude oil kept growing in the first two months, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.Domestic crude oil output rose 3.7 percent year on year to 32 million tonnes from January to February, while imports increased 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 86.09 million tonnes.Some 99.19 million tonnes of crude oil were processed during the two months, down 3.8 percent year on year.The country's natural gas production posted a faster growth, with domestic output rising 8 percent to 31.4 billion cubic meters. Imports hit 17.8 million tonnes, up 2.8 percent year on year.